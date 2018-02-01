Manchester United ready to pursue £200m superstar transfer after encouragement from sponsors

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pursue the transfer of Neymar

The Brazil international just moved to PSG for £200million last summer

United sponsors Chevrolet want the club to bring in a marquee signing

Manchester United have reportedly been given encouragement to pursue the transfer of £200million Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, according to Don Balon.

The Brazil international became the most expensive player of all time after his move to PSG in the summer for a fee of £200m, according to BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

United had previously broken the world transfer record when they signed Paul Pogba from Juventus in the summer of 2016, but Don Balon claim Chevrolet want the club to splash out on a big name again.

Alexis Sanchez joined the Red Devils from Arsenal this January but isn’t quite in the same calibre as Neymar in terms of marketability.

Pogba, meanwhile, has struggled to impose himself in the Premier League quite as much as he did during his time in Serie A with Juventus.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is another big name on the books at Old Trafford, but the 36-year-old is well past his peak and has had his injury problems in recent times.

Neymar would be a hugely ambitious signing, but Don Balon claim Jose Mourinho is keen on the idea of landing the 25-year-old.

It remains to be seen how much Neymar would cost to prise away from PSG now, but it would surely be at least the £200m they paid Barcelona for him last year, if not more.

With Romelu Lukaku struggling up front for United this season, the addition of a forward like Neymar to Mourinho’s squad could be an important one indeed as the club look to close the gap on rivals Manchester City next season.