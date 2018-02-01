Manchester United ace and Tottenham star are miles apart, says Rio Ferdinand in brutal post-match analysis

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand compared Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane

The former England man was full of praise for Tottenham front-man Kane

Ferdinand said the gulf between the strikers on the night was evident

WATCH: Video: Jose Mourinho rips Manchester United players apart over Tottenham opening goal

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand laid into Romelu Lukaku with his post-match comparison between him and Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The latter had a superb performance for Spurs against United last night in a 2-0 win for Mauricio Pochettino’s men at Wembley.

Lukaku, meanwhile, failed to make an impact yet again in a big game for United as they continued their poor recent away record against the rest of the Premier League’s ‘big six’.

“The contrast between him and Lukaku was so evident. That’s a real No.9.”@rioferdy5 believes that Harry Kane showed exactly why he’s the best striker in the Premier League with his performance vs. Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/y1yNkfac16 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 31, 2018

Ferdinand clearly wasn’t too impressed by the Belgian, and pointed to the way Kane dominated the game up front for Tottenham, describing it as how a real number 9 should play.

‘I think Harry Kane showed why he’s the best striker in the league and one of the most potent in Europe, because he bullied Manchester United’s two centre-halves,’ Ferdinand told BT Sport.

‘He dominated them physically, winning the ball, bringing other people into play.

‘The contrast between him and Lukaku was so evident, it was unbelievable.

‘The ball going into him, sticking, holding centre-halves off, bringing others into the game. That’s a real number nine, that’s how you want to see a number nine play.’

Many will be starting to doubt Lukaku after his failure to build on a promising start at Old Trafford following his summer switch from Everton.

The 24-year-old has just one league goal in his last six outings for the Red Devils, and while Kane didn’t score either last night, he showed how to influence a game even without getting in amongst the goals himself.