Real Madrid star open to sealing Chelsea transfer after Blues earmark him for vital role

Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio is a reported transfer target for Chelsea

The Blues could look to sign him to replace Eden Hazard

Asensio is said to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge as a swap deal looks possible

Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio is reportedly opening himself to a potential transfer to Chelsea after interest from the Blues in bringing him in to replace Eden Hazard.

According to Calciomercato, the 22-year-old is considering his future after a difficult and frustrating season at the Bernabeu has seen him become less of a regular for Los Blancos.

Don Balon also claimed today that Asensio was keen on leaving the Bernabeu due to his anger at manager Zinedine Zidane continuing to overlook him.

That report also briefly mentioned Chelsea as a possible destination, with Calciomercato now stating he’d be open to taking up an offer from the Blues.

Chelsea may need an attacking player of his quality as they face doubts over the future of star forward Hazard, with Asensio possibly a likely makeweight in any deal for the Belgian to move to Madrid.

Real are known for favouring big names over promoting their youth, so could prefer the option of signing Hazard to replace struggling stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

Zidane’s side have badly struggled this season and already look well out of the running in La Liga, with the Champions League also likely to be tough to retain if they carry on playing as they have done lately in a two-legged tie against this star-studded PSG side.