“I’ve loved the club since I was young” – Key Liverpool ace expresses love for Reds following blistering first half of season

Mohamed Salah has expressed his love for Liverpool following his blistering first half of the season for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

This is according to the Sun, who state that the player has spoken out about his passion for the club and his want to seal a move to Anfield.

The news outlet are also stating that, in an interview with FourFourTwo, the Egyptian international said “I have loved the club since I was young and knew this was a team I wanted to play for. I knew the history this club has and, as soon as I got the chance, I had to make it happen.”

Since joining the club from Italian giants Roma in the summer of 2017, Salah has proven to be one of the buys of the season.

In just 34 games this season, the former Roma star has managed to bag an astonishing 28 goals and nine assists, meaning that he directly contributes to more than one goal per game.

The Egyptian’s rapid pace and exquisite dribbling has seen some label the player as one of the best players in the Premier League, and for good reason.

It seems as if the forward is going to have to beat Man City ace Kevin De Bruyne to the Premier League Player of the Season, as the Belgian is, as well as Salah, having the campaign of his life.

Should Salah keep up his form, it’ll be interesting to see if the player can snatch the Player of the Season award from under the nose of De Bruyne.