Lionel Messi reveals name of third son, Barcelona star shares Antonella Roccuzzo video

Barcelona star Lionel Messi and wife Antonella Roccuzzo are expecting their third child together and they’ve now confirmed what his name will be.

The pair already have two sons in Mateo and Thiago, and now as seen in the video below, Ciro will become the latest addition to the Messi family.

SEE MORE: Lionel Messi at centre of audacious plan, Chinese giants eye €700m Barcelona superstar

The new baby is due around the end of this month or early March, and it promises to be quite the year for the Argentine icon on and off the pitch.

The 30-year-old already has 27 goals and 14 assists in 34 appearances so far this season, with Barcelona firmly on course to win major honours given their healthy lead at the top of the La Liga table along with their progress in the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

However, Messi will undoubtedly be delighted with the arrival of his third son, with many in the comments on the video below left to wonder why the happy couple opted to go with Ciro.

Maybe they’re Ciro Immobile fans or of TV series Gomorrah, or more likely it’s got a personal touch to it. Either way, it looks like the Barca legend is putting together quite the five-a-side team while the wait starts to see if his sons follow in his footsteps…