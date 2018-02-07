Tottenham 2-0 Newport player ratings, stats and reaction: Erik Lamela strike sets Spurs on their way into FA Cup fifth round

Tottenham 2-0 Newport player ratings, stats and reaction: Erik Lamela strike sets Spurs on their way into FA Cup fifth round

Spurs had Erik Lamela to thank tonight, as the Argentine bagged his first goal in 504 days as the north London side secured their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The home side opened the scoring in the 26th minute, after a cross from Serge Aurier was turned into his own goal from Dan Butler as Pochettino’s side found a breakthrough.

The Lilywhites then doubled their lead just eight minutes later, as a pass from South Korean international Heung-Min Son found the former Roma star, who slotted home to put the Premier League side firmly in the driving seat.

Player of the Match

Erik Lamela will take a lot of the plaudits tonight, with the Argentina winger scoring his first goal in 504 days as the home side booked their fifth round tie away to Rochdale.

Son and Lamela were both class tonight for Pochettino’s side, however the 25-year-old just edges it due to his strike against the League 2 minnows this evening.

This tweet sums up the player’s performance tonight

Stat of the Match

Spurs certainly seem to have made Wembley their home this season!

Player of the Match

Spurs: Vorm 6, Aurier 7, Foyth 6, Alderweireld 6, Rose 6, Wanyama 6, Winks 7, Sissoko 6, Lamela 8, Son 7, Llorente 5 / Subs: Alli 6, Eriksen 6, Walker-Peters 6

Newport: Day 6, Pipe 6, White 5, Demetriou 6, Butler 4, Willmott 6, Tozer 5, Labadie 6, Bennett 6, Nouble 6, Amond 6 / Subs: Dolan 6, McCoulsky 6, O’Brien 6

Reaction

It wasn’t just about Lamela at Wembley tonight


