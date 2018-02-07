Tottenham 2-0 Newport player ratings, stats and reaction: Erik Lamela strike sets Spurs on their way into FA Cup fifth round

Spurs beat Newport 2-0 in FA Cup fourth round at Wembley

Own goal and Lamela strike sets Spurs into next round

North London side now face Rochdale in next round of competition

Spurs had Erik Lamela to thank tonight, as the Argentine bagged his first goal in 504 days as the north London side secured their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The home side opened the scoring in the 26th minute, after a cross from Serge Aurier was turned into his own goal from Dan Butler as Pochettino’s side found a breakthrough.

The Lilywhites then doubled their lead just eight minutes later, as a pass from South Korean international Heung-Min Son found the former Roma star, who slotted home to put the Premier League side firmly in the driving seat.

Player of the Match

Erik Lamela will take a lot of the plaudits tonight, with the Argentina winger scoring his first goal in 504 days as the home side booked their fifth round tie away to Rochdale.

Son and Lamela were both class tonight for Pochettino’s side, however the 25-year-old just edges it due to his strike against the League 2 minnows this evening.

This tweet sums up the player’s performance tonight

Lamela also, showed lots of class tonight and to score after being off for 13 months, real class. — tweetmicka (@tweetmicka) February 7, 2018

Stat of the Match

Spurs certainly seem to have made Wembley their home this season!

12 – Tottenham are unbeaten in their last 12 home games at Wembley (W10 D2), scoring 32 goals and conceding just six. Settled. pic.twitter.com/QarQE4k24c — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 7, 2018

Spurs: Vorm 6, Aurier 7, Foyth 6, Alderweireld 6, Rose 6, Wanyama 6, Winks 7, Sissoko 6, Lamela 8, Son 7, Llorente 5 / Subs: Alli 6, Eriksen 6, Walker-Peters 6

Newport: Day 6, Pipe 6, White 5, Demetriou 6, Butler 4, Willmott 6, Tozer 5, Labadie 6, Bennett 6, Nouble 6, Amond 6 / Subs: Dolan 6, McCoulsky 6, O’Brien 6

Reaction

It wasn’t just about Lamela at Wembley tonight

I love Heung Min Son he’s a super player as key as Harry Kane ?????? — Keith O Brien (@sweetzdrog25) February 7, 2018

Salah is the Egyptian Heung Min Son — ? (@AgentAurier) February 7, 2018

Son is the best player on the pitch tonight and at the heart of everything that Spurs do going forward. — Argus on County (@argusoncounty) February 7, 2018

Thank god for Son. Without him Spurs would be really struggling. How long do we have to be tortured by watching sissoko and llorente #COYS @SpursOfficial — chris cumner-price (@chriscumner) February 7, 2018



