‘Only a matter of time’ – Bad news for Man Utd fans, pundit expects major exit

Bellamy suggests De Gea will leave Man Utd eventually

Guest Sky Sports pundit tips him to finally seal Real Madrid move

Red Devils will be desperate for him to stay at Old Trafford for foreseeable future

READ MORE: Man Utd join Chelsea, PL rivals in transfer scrap for £20m defensive solution

Having firmly established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe, Man Utd will undoubtedly be desperate to avoid losing David De Gea any time soon.

The Spaniard has produced countless impressive performances to keep his side in games, while he has all the technical attributes needed from a modern-day shot-stopper with his quality on the ball too.

However, there has been an ongoing problem for the Red Devils. As noted by the Manchester Evening News, Real Madrid have long been linked with a move for De Gea and remain a threat to United’s hope of keeping him at Old Trafford for the long-term future.

To make matters worse, Craig Bellamy is of the opinion that it is merely a matter of time before he returns to the Spanish capital following on from his previous spell with rivals Atletico Madrid.

“He is the real deal and I have always felt that Real Madrid have been looking for him to be their No 1 for a number of years,” Bellamy told The Debate, as reported by Sky Sports.

“And it is just a matter of time before they get him. I see De Gea being a huge part of that and Real Madrid do spend money, they always have done, they have been quiet over the last few years.”

Bellamy’s claim does fit in timing wise with Madrid struggling this season, as they trail rivals Barcelona by 19 points in the La Liga table, have already been knocked out of the Copa del Rey and didn’t convince in the group stage of the Champions League having finished second behind Tottenham.

In turn, with question marks being raised over the current squad and their ability to maintain the incredible trophy haul they’ve had in recent years, a rebuild might not be far away, or at least key additions in crucial areas of the pitch and that could start with a Keylor Navas replacement.

Whether they can prise De Gea away from Man Utd though remains to be seen, as the Premier League giants will surely have zero desire to see that happen such is his importance to the team.

Subscribe to CaughtOffside TV