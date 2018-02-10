Manchester United fans trolling Arsenal after spotting major irony in first half vs Tottenham

Manchester United fans are trolling Arsenal over Henrikh Mkhitaryan

The Armenian joined the Gunners as part of the Alexis Sanchez deal

Fans from both sides have noticed Mkhitaryan is now giving the ball away as much as Sanchez

Manchester United fans enjoyed that first half between Arsenal and Tottenham as Henrikh Mkhitaryan put in a hugely underwhelming display.

Many fans from both sides have been taking to Twitter to point out quite how much the Armenia international has lost possession in the final third of the pitch at Wembley this afternoon.

It’s been far from convincing from Mkhitaryan, who joined Arsenal from Manchester United in January as part of the deal taking Alexis Sanchez to Old Trafford.

Some Arsenal fans, in an attempt to comfort themselves, had started to hit out at Sanchez towards the end of his time at the Emirates Stadium for losing the ball a lot in the final third, thus breaking down attacks.

Many thought the unselfish Mkhitaryan would be an upgrade at least in that department, and he got off to a great start on his home debut last week, setting up three goals in a 5-1 win over Everton.

It’s been less polished from the 29-year-old today, however, and United fans are absolutely loving it as they troll Gooners for getting the better end of the Sanchez swap deal.

So he’s Sánchez without the goal threat? RT @mediocentroEN: Mkhitaryan gives the ball away every time — L’Americain (@CombMyAfro) February 10, 2018

Mkhitaryan doing a great Sanchez impression by giving the ball away. — GoonerGordo2 (@GoonerGordo2) February 10, 2018

So when are we going to see those Mkhitaryan vs Sanchez stats about who gives the ball away more? — Paul (@brewmer84) February 10, 2018

You won’t see those Sanchez ball giving away stats for Mkhitaryan now. #NLD — Alexis Sanchez (@AtomHumberfc) February 10, 2018

Cc: Arsenal fans who insist they got the better deal in the Sanchez / Mkhitaryan swap. #mufc pic.twitter.com/gYYpSlHAjM — United Xtra (@utdxtra) February 10, 2018

Isn’t it amazing how Arsenal fans tried to convince themselves that they got a better deal than United? Imagine thinking you’ve won while you got Mkhitaryan for Sánchez – Deluded bunch. — SAMCRO ?? (@VinceVega7) February 10, 2018