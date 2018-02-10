Photos: Arsenal fans in meltdown over £60m star after pictures of his bizarre shin-pads revealed

Arsenal fans were sent into a meltdown after pictures of his a star’s shin-pads were revealed on Instagram.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s shin-pads were spotted be eager-eyed Arsenal fans who couldn’t believe the star’s choice of customisation on his kit.

Arsenal however went on to lose the North London derby 1-0 with Tottenham finishing the 90 minutes with the derby bragging rights.

READ ALSO: Former Arsenal and Liverpool winger responds to reports he is a porn star after claims he indulged in webcam sex shows with glamour model wife

Arsenal fans were sent into a bizarre meltdown after a picture of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s shin-pads were revealed on Instagram.

Eager-eyed Arsenal fans spotted Aubameyang’s questionable choice of shin-pads after a picture of his full-kit in the away dressing room at Wembley had been posted on Arsenal’s official Instagram story.

The forward’s shin-pads had the cartoon character Goku printed on them.

But Aubameyang has DBZ shinpads so I like him and hope he scores 3 hattricks in this match. — ??? (@ivntsjera) February 10, 2018

Aubameyang wearing Goku shinpads today. Arsenal winning by 12. pic.twitter.com/TEklykRJMf — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) February 10, 2018

Despite a superb start to life in an Arsenal shirt last weekend against Everton, Aubameyang could not carry his fine form into the North London derby this weekend.

The star sealed a £60m deadline day move to Arsenal and Aubameyang scored in a 5-1 win over Everton at the Emirates last week as the Gunners ran riot. Today however, he looked isolated and quiet throughout Arsenal’s clash with Tottenham today. (Fee per the BBC)

Harry Kane’s second-half header on the 49th minute separated the two sides at Wembley today and despite Alexandre Lacazette being granted a glorious opportunity to draw the two sides level on the 93rd minute Arsene Wenger’s side could not salvage a point.