Video: Footage emerges of furious Roy Hodgson losing it with BBC reporter

An old interview from when Roy Hodgson was in charge of West Bromwich Albion has emerged, and it’s fair to say we’ve never seen him like this before!

Speaking after the Baggies secured a 2-1 win over Bolton in 2011, Hodgson would have been expected to be quite happy with the three points.

Instead, he was left furious by the line of questioning from this BBC reporter, which ultimately led to a foul-mouthed rant and the interview starting over in rather icy fashion.

Given we’re so used to the veteran manager acting professionally with the media over the years for the most part, this was a huge shock for many as Hodgson accused his interviewer of “being tricky with your questions” before slamming a decision as ‘there wasn’t a f****** penalty in the game”.

It’s unclear as to whether or not this has previously been released, but ultimately it was doing the rounds this weekend with many finding the whole thing rather amusing…