Chelsea open to negotiating swap deal to land transfer of £88million Liverpool & Manchester United target

Chelsea are open to selling Eden Hazard if they can sign Gareth Bale

Real Madrid look prepared to offer the Wales international to the Blues

Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked with Bale

MORE: Guardiola instructs Man City to keep an eye on £131m star following Liverpool bid

Chelsea are reportedly open to a swap deal involving Eden Hazard sealing a transfer to Real Madrid and Gareth Bale moving in the opposite direction as part of the agreement.

Don Balon claim Real are keen to pursue the signing of Hazard, who looks an ideal fit for Los Blancos’ current needs in attack after a hugely frustrating season at the Bernabeu.

The Belgium international makes perfect sense for Madrid right now as big names like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema struggle to hit the highs that they have for so long in the Spanish capital.

With both now into their 30s after long careers at the top level, it may be that fresh blood is needed, and Hazard is up there with the best players in the world when he’s on top form.

Still, Don Balon claim Chelsea will not lose their star player easily, but that they could be open to allowing the 27-year-old to move on if they are able to land a direct replacement in the form of Bale as part of the move.

The Wales international has had his problems with fitness and form in his time in La Liga, but enjoyed some of the finest form of his career during his days in the Premier League with Tottenham.

A return to England could be ideal for Bale at this stage of his career, and it seems a smart move for him to make the switch to Stamford Bridge as he’d surely get plenty of playing time due to that need to fill the void left by Hazard.

Don Balon recently reported that Liverpool had made a bid of around £88million for Bale, while another Don Balon piece stated Manchester United were finalising negotiations to bring both him and Isco to Old Trafford.

This could complicate things for Chelsea, but the Hazard factor may just swing it in their direction.