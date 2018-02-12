Sky Sports pundit doubles down on labelling Arsenal ‘cowards’ given awful stat

Arsenal slammed by Jamie Carragher after latest setback at weekend

Sky Sports pundit highly critical of away record in particular

Believes Gunners aren’t good enough, and reiterates ‘cowards’ claim

Jamie Carragher has given a damning verdict of Arsenal and has referred back to comments he made last season which he believes weren’t so harsh after all.

The Gunners find themselves in a precarious position yet again this season, as after their loss to Tottenham in the north London derby at the weekend, they’re now seven points adrift of the top four in the Premier League.

Despite bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan last month, there are real doubts over whether or not Arsene Wenger has got the right balance in his side. They’ve conceded 36 goals in 27 league games so far this season, giving them the worst defensive record of the top seven sides in the standings.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher was rather scathing in his assessment of Arsenal, as he simply doesn’t believe that they’re good enough and lambasted their away record.

“They are not good enough now, and that’s the big thing. Arsenal are actually getting worse. They’re not getting better,” he is quoted as saying by The Mirror.

“If you go back to the Monday Night Football we did, I think against Crystal Palace, at the back end of last season, I called them cowards. Them stats back me up. 21 points from 26 away games is an embarrassment for a team that is supposed to be one of the top teams in the country.”

Scoring goals shouldn’t be a problem for Arsene Wenger’s side given the attacking quality that they’ve got at their disposal now.

However, unless they can find the solutions in defence from within the current group for the rest of the season, that poor run could continue and Carragher may well find himself being proven right moving forward.

Cowards is still perhaps a harsh term to use, but ultimately until Arsenal start showing the grit and steeliness needed to consistently compete with the top sides and battle for a top four spot and beyond again, they’ll have to seemingly live with such heavy criticism.