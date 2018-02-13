Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United transfer return hinges on major condition being met

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United transfer saga takes a fresh twist

The Real Madrid star had been keen on a return to Old Trafford

However, Ronaldo is now less keen after Jose Mourinho signed a new contract

Manchester United look to have harmed their chances of sealing the transfer return of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid with their recent actions.

According to Le 10 Sport, the Portuguese superstar’s first choice club if he were to leave Madrid was a move back to United until they tied manager Jose Mourinho down to a new contract.

The Red Devils boss penned a new deal at the end of January, but that looks to have been a bad move for the club if they remain intent on a romantic reunion with their former star Ronaldo.

AS recently linked United with an interest in signing Ronaldo in a big-money move, but it no longer looks that simple for them due to the player’s murky past with Mourinho.

The pair were together at Real Madrid and things didn’t seem to end too well for them as Mourinho left the club under something of a cloud in the summer of 2013.

If Le 10 Sport’s latest claims are accurate, the only way for United to bring back Ronaldo now may be to ditch their manager, though that seems unlikely to happen any time soon.

Results have not been as expected this season, with the Portuguese tactician failing to make the team competitive in the title race again as they fall 16 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

United will surely give Mourinho at least another season to try and wrestle the Premier League trophy back after a long absence, but by then it’s doubtful if Ronaldo would fit into their plans anyway as he surely enters the final few years of his career.

The 33-year-old has already struggled to hit peak form this term and will be 34 by the second half of next season, so the rigours of Premier League football may no longer be ideal for him.