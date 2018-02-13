Chelsea boost as Manchester United make u-turn over £53million transfer

Chelsea handed Arturo Vidal transfer boost

Manchester United end interest in Bayern Munich star

Bayern still look set to sell Vidal in the summer

READ MORE: Chelsea and Arsenal target learning English ahead of Premier League move

Chelsea may have been handed a huge transfer boost by the fact that Manchester United have reportedly ended their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal for the time being.

The Daily Star recently linked Vidal as a target for both Chelsea and United, with Bayern’s asking price said to be in the region of £53million for the Chile international.

Vidal looks an ideal fit for the Premier League given his energetic play and tough-tackling nature, though it seems Jose Mourinho has his doubts about the player.

Don Balon suggest Mourinho is now set to abandon his pursuit of the 30-year-old, though it’s not entirely clear what has led him to this decision.

United could certainly do with strengthening in midfield as they face losing both Michael Carrick (retirement) and Marouane Fellaini (end of contract) at the end of this season.

On top of that, Paul Pogba has not been at his best lately and could perhaps either do with more competition in that position, or with being reunited with his former team-mate Vidal, whom he shone alongside during their time together at Juventus.

Still, it may now be Chelsea who have the advantage in this particular transfer battle if the Daily Star’s previous report of their interest remains accurate.

Don Balon, however, do not mention the Blues for the moment, but suggest Real Madrid could look at him, even though Cristiano Ronaldo would not be keen on the deal.

The Daily Mirror have also recently claimed Vidal would be keen on the potential move to Stamford Bridge.