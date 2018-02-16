Cristiano Ronaldo wants three new signings at Real Madrid, Man Utd star on shortlist

Real Madrid linked with having three-man transfer shortlist

Ronaldo wants the trio at the Bernabeu to strengthen the current squad

Remains to be seen how successful Los Blancos would be in pursuit

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly singled out three players that he would like to see the club sign in the near future.

Los Blancos have endured a disappointing campaign to this point, as they sit 17 points adrift of rivals Barcelona in the La Liga table, while they’re already out of the Copa del Rey.

In turn, the Champions League is now their best shot at silverware, and given their record in that competition in recent years, it wouldn’t be wise to rule them out of contention.

Nevertheless, that shouldn’t mask the fact that they need to start building for the long-term future, as many of their key individuals are now aged 30 or over, including the likes of Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric.

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Daily Star, the Portuguese international has set his sights on three players that he believes Real Madrid should sign and would in turn strengthen the squad.

That trio consists of David De Gea, Marquinhos and Goncalo Guedes.

All make sense in their own right, as De Gea is a world-class goalkeeper and would be an improvement on most shot-stoppers around Europe. Meanwhile, with little experience and quality depth beyond Ramos and Raphael Varane in the heart of the defence, a move for Marquinhos would certainly make sense.

Further, with Gareth Bale struggling with injuries and constant setbacks for the best part of two years now, Guedes would perhaps offer a more reliable option on the wing to help compliment what Ronaldo brings to the team.

Aside from impressing on the pitch this season, Barca have also done well in the transfer market. They’ve signed younger players in Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina in order to plan for the long-term future, and Madrid really must follow suit regardless of how successful this current group has been.

Zinedine Zidane already has quality options at his disposal in the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio, but Ronaldo’s reported choice of targets would certainly strengthen the backbone of the side and cater for any possible future problems Bale might encounter.