‘Completely lost the plot’ – Liverpool fans baffled with comments on Salah, attacking stars from legend

Liverpool great John Barnes has made the argument that the club is still lacking a prolific striker which could hold them back beyond this season.

Jurgen Klopp has opted to play Roberto Firmino up front, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane providing support on the flanks.

That trident has been responsible for 63 goals and 29 assists so far this season, helping Liverpool to emerge as the second highest goalscorers in the Premier League and a joy to watch at times with their pace, movement and goals providing plenty of entertainment too.

However, while Barnes has enjoyed what he’s seen, he is convinced that Klopp needs to add an out-and-out striker to lead the line moving forward as he doesn’t believe that the levels set by Salah, Mane and Firmino are sustainable.

“The front-three are great, but I don’t feel that they are necessarily going to continue to do this for the next two or three years,” he is quoted as telling talkSPORT, by The Express.

“Salah is not a centre forward, I don’t think he is a player who can score goals consistently over a period of time. We don’t have players like that. I think if they could get a centre forward, a penalty box player and play Firmino slightly deeper, I think it will be better for the balance of the team.”

There is an element to what Barnes is saying that is understandable, as every top side needs to have that attacking lynchpin to lead the line and deliver consistently, as seen with the likes of Luis Suarez, Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain around Europe.

However, given how effective Firmino, Salah and Mane have been this season, they’ve proven that they can deliver and that has resulted in the shocked reaction below from some Liverpool fans who have blasted Barnes for his suggestion.

