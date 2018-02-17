Huge boost for Chelsea as £35m target admits he could leave his current club, other huge clubs such as Man City and Man United also interested

Chelsea have been handed a boost with a key target admitting that he is unlikely to remain at his current club.

The star however has attracted interest from a number of huge European clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Napoli among others.

Federico Chiesa currently plays for Serie A side Florentina and is a highly touted youngster who can play in a number of positions.

Chiesa is just 20-years-old but is a highly-rated talent amongst Europe and can play in a number of positions.

The Italian youngster is often deployed as a winger but he can play in a number of positions. Chiesa can also be utilised in a central-midfield position as-well as an attacking midfield positions and as a forward. The youngster is likely to be wanted by many clubs due to not only his versatility but also his potential given his young age.

A report from the highly-respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has reported comments from Chiesa amid speculation linking him with moves to both Chelsea and Tottenham.

Chiesa has stated, “Stay at Fiorentina for life? I don’t know about that.”

The youngster’s comments certainly leave the door open for interest from some of Europe’s top clubs and he is likely to now receive even more interest from top clubs around the globe.

Goal have reported that there has also been significant interest from Manchester United and Manchester City.

Given the high interest in the star he is unlikely to depart for modest fee. Just last month Talksport reported that Napoli were lining up an audacious £35m bid for the youngster.