Video: Outstanding combination from Lukaku and Sanchez for Manchester United’s second, fans invade pitch to celebrate superb goal

Romelu Lukaku sealed his second goal against Huddersfield in the fifth round of the FA Cup in emphatic style as he combined with Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez and Lukaku linked up for Manchester United’s second with a superb one-two.

Lukaku has been impressive throughout, scoring his fourth FA Cup goal this season in three games.

WATCH ALSO: Video: Superb finish from Lukaku shows ridiculous strength and puts Manchester United 1-0 ahead inside five minutes in crucial FA Cup clash

Romelu Lukaku doubled a Manchester United lead in the FA Cup after combining superbly with Alexis Sanchez.

Lukaku had already given United the lead inside three minutes after latching onto a perfect ball threaded through the heart of Huddersfield’s back four from Juan Mata.

Lukaku showed impressive strength for his opener, but his link-up play for his second was even greater.

Sanchez and Lukaku linked-up with a fantastic one-two as they swept through the entire Huddersfield half in a matter of seconds.

Lukaku calmly slotted past Jonas Lossl in the Huddersfield goal to score his fourth FA Cup goal in just three fixtures in the competition this season.

United had been dealt a huge blow before the game with Paul Pogba ruled out of the action due to illness.

However, Eric Bailly returned to the United squad for the first time in over two months after sustaining a serious ankle injury in November.

Watch the moment Sanchez and Lukaku combined superbly for United’s second below as a young fan can even be seen invading the pitch to celebrate with his heroes…