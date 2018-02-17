Video: Superb finish from Lukaku shows ridiculous strength and puts Manchester United 1-0 ahead inside five minutes in crucial FA Cup clash

Romelu Lukaku gave Manchester United an early lead in the fifth round of the FA Cup against Huddersfield.

The goal came inside three minutes and subsequently means that Lukaku has now scored in every round of the FA Cup for Manchester United this season.

United were without Paul Pogba this evening but looked unfazed in the opening minutes.

The Belgian star latched onto a superb pass from Juan Mata who threaded a perfect ball through the heart of the Huddersfield back four.

Lukaku showed spectacular strength to shrug off Huddersfield defenders before slotting past Jonas Lossl in the home goal.

Manchester United’s pre-match preparations had been marred by the fact that Paul Pogba was rued out of travelling with the United squad due to illness.

BREAKING: Paul Pogba to miss Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Huddersfield due to illness. #SSN pic.twitter.com/ObSsVw7eg2 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 17, 2018

However, good news soon followed with Eric Bailly being named on the United bench after over two months out of action for the Red Devils.

Bailly has been ruled out with an ankle injury that he sustained in November and has certainly been a big miss for Jose Mourinho’s side recently with Phil Jones and Chris Smalling offering poor performances in the absence of Bailly.

