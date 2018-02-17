Video: Superb finish from Lukaku shows ridiculous strength and puts Manchester United 1-0 ahead inside five minutes in crucial FA Cup clash

Romelu Lukaku put Manchester United ahead inside three minutes with a superb individual effort against Huddersfield in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Belgian star latched onto a superb pass from Juan Mata who threaded a perfect ball through the heart of the Huddersfield back four.

Lukaku showed spectacular strength to shrug off Huddersfield defenders before slotting past Jonas Lossl in the home goal.

Manchester United’s pre-match preparations had been marred by the fact that Paul Pogba was rued out of travelling with the United squad due to illness.

However, good news soon followed with Eric Bailly being named on the United bench after over two months out of action for the Red Devils.

Bailly has been ruled out with an ankle injury that he sustained in November and has certainly been a big miss for Jose Mourinho’s side recently with Phil Jones and Chris Smalling offering poor performances in the absence of Bailly.

Watch the moment Lukaku put United 1-0 ahead inside three minutes below.

