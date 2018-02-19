Jose Mourinho wants to axe Manchester United’s Paul Pogba in smart swap deal transfer with Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho wants to offload Manchester United misfit Paul Pogba

A swap deal for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is on his agenda

Mourinho believes the Germany international could be an upgrade in midfield

MORE: Real Madrid ready to sell £88m Man Utd & Liverpool transfer target after disrespectful gesture

Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen on Manchester United doing a swap deal with Real Madrid involving Paul Pogba making way for the transfer of Toni Kroos in midfield.

The France international is struggling for the Red Devils at the moment, with youngster Scott McTominay threatening his place in midfield as he struggles to adjust to his position.

The Daily Record has recently claimed Pogba isn’t happy with how he’s being used by Mourinho, while the Sun have linked him as a potential £120million target for Real Madrid this summer.

It is little surprise then that reports in Spain are now emerging regarding Pogba’s potential move to the Bernabeu, with Don Balon claiming it could be as part of a swap deal for Kroos.

The Germany international seems more ideally suited to both United’s current needs and Mourinho’s preferred playing style, as he is a more accomplished possession player who doesn’t tend to do much bombing forward or show-boating in the same way Pogba does.

This would no doubt be a slightly disappointing turn of events for United fans, however, given the excitement that the Pogba deal sparked when he first rejoined the club last season in what looked a major statement buy by the Red Devils.

Sadly, the 24-year-old has been largely unable to replicate the world class form he showed at Juventus since moving back to England and it may well be time for a fresh challenge elsewhere.