Video: Brilliant Bellingham puts it on a plate for Vini Jr to give Real Madrid lead against Leipzig

Champions League
A superb break from deep in his own half from Jude Bellingham got the finish the move deserved as the Englishman set up Vini Jr. to hand Real Madrid the lead in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against RB Leipzig.

There was a question mark as to whether the Brazilian should even have been on the pitch given that he’d raised his hands to an opponent just before, but he only received a yellow card.

As it was, his first-time finish was brilliant, but it owed much to the weight of pass from Bellingham who had gone marauding down the Santiago Bernabeu pitch to get the hosts into a goalscoring position.

Pictures from TNT Sports and beIN Sports

