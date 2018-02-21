Chelsea star makes huge demand if he is to complete Real Madrid transfer

Chelsea star Eden Hazard makes huge transfer demand of Real Madrid

The Belgian is not keen on playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Hazard wants to ensure he’s the star if he moves to the Bernabeu

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is reportedly making a massive request in order to complete a transfer to Real Madrid this summer, according to the latest coming out of Spain.

The Belgium international has long been linked as a top transfer target for Los Blancos, with the Daily Mail recently claiming he’s on their radar this summer for as much as £200million.

It’s easy to see why Real may be so keen to land Hazard after his tremendous form in the Premier League down the years, while the club’s own attackers such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale haven’t really been up to scratch recently.

In fact, Ronaldo could prove a decisive figure in the Hazard transfer saga as Don Balon claim the 27-year-old is not keen on moving to the Bernabeu to play alongside the Portuguese superstar.

Hazard is said to be demanding that he is the star if he moves to Madrid, and Don Balon sensationally suggest he’ll only make the move to the Spanish capital if Ronaldo leaves.

Either that, or the Blues ace could take his spot on the left-hand side while Ronaldo moves into a more central striker role, which could mean Real are forced to abandon their pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

This is undoubtedly a big call for Real to make, and perhaps puts Hazard’s potential Stamford Bridge exit in some doubt as it seems hugely ambitious for him to be calling the shots in such a big way at this stage.