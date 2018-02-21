Manchester United offered chance to beat Chelsea to transfer of €150m star

Manchester United look set to be offered the transfer of Isco

Chelsea are also in the running as Real Madrid consider swap deals involving the player

United could be tempted to land Isco as part of the David de Gea deal

Manchester United will reportedly be offered the chance to seal the transfer of Isco as part of a swap deal that would see David de Gea move to Real Madrid.

According to Diario Gol, United are one of a number of clubs who could be handed the signing of Isco on a plate this summer, with Chelsea and Tottenham also in contention with potential swap deals.

The report states that Jose Mourinho could be tempted by the offer of the Spain international, though he’d supposedly prefer to sign his Los Blancos team-mate Gareth Bale instead.

Still, Don Balon have linked United strongly with Isco in recent times, claiming Mourinho was keen to beat Pep Guardiola and Manchester City to his signature in a €150million deal.

With rivals Chelsea also in the running for this classy creative player, it could be a great chance for United to see off a number of their rivals to land a potentially expensive signing on the cheap.

Of course, United won’t be too happy about losing De Gea to Madrid, but this could be the best possible way to deal with the difficult situation.

Isco has shone for Madrid since joining the club back in 2013 and could add some much-needed spark to this United side as they’ve struggled to keep up the pace with Manchester City this season.