Pundit slams Chelsea fans for “dead” atmosphere during Champions League clash against Barcelona

Chelsea took on Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night

Match ended in a 1-1 draw with Willian and Lionel Messi bagging the goals

Wilkins slated the Chelsea fans for their quietness during the tie

Pundit Ray Wilkins has slammed Chelsea fans for their lack of noise during the Blues’ 1-1 draw with Barcelona at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

This is according to TalkSport, who are reporting that the former Blues player slated the Chelsea faithful for their “dead” atmosphere during the match against the La Liga table toppers.

Speaking about the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge, Wilkins said “But the crowd was dead, it was like a morgue at the ground last night and it shouldn’t be that way, it should be rocking when Barcelona come to town because you should be going after them.”

The match itself was a hotly contested affair, with Chelsea dominating proceeding until they found the breakthrough through Willian in the second half.

After the Blues found their goal, it was then the away side’s turn to control the game, with the equaliser coming in the 75th minute following a mistake from Andreas Christensen which allowed Lionel Messi to fire home past Thibaut Courtois.

Messi’s strike was his first against Antonio Conte’s side at the ninth time of asking, a curse we’re sure he’s relieved to have off his back.

Over the years, Stamford Bridge has become renowned for being a quiet stadium, with away fans often making the majority of the noise on match days.

Following Wilkins’ words, it remains to be seen if Chelsea fans will be respond in the upcoming home fixtures that they have.