‘Dreadful, anti-football’ – Pundit destroys Man Utd after Sevilla draw in Champions League

It’s fair to say that Didi Hamann was far from impressed with what he saw from Man Utd in their goalless draw against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

On one hand, it could be argued that it was job done for Jose Mourinho’s side as they will fancy their chances of getting a result at Old Trafford in the second leg to take them through to the next round.

However, with just one shot on target recorded, coupled with a blunt attack in general and an emphasis on keeping things tight defensively, it wasn’t the most inspiring of performances or entertaining of games with David De Gea also rescuing them with some key saves.

In turn, that has led Hamann to slam Man Utd as he has labelled them ‘dreadful’, as well as insisting that it was ’embarrassing’ given the money that they’ve spent in recent years, with the likes of Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku arriving in big-money moves, as seen in the video below from RTE Soccer.

His comments will of course split opinion, but given the style of play and culture at Man Utd under Sir Alex Ferguson, it’s a major shift that continues to be a talking point even though Mourinho is closing in on two years in charge at the club.

He’ll need results to go his way to ensure that it doesn’t lead to increased criticism from all angles…