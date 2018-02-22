Jose Mourinho BLASTS critics after Man Utd draw, talks TACTICS and speaking to MUFC legends

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho hit back at critics of his tactics and specifically his handling of Alexis Sanchez after his side’s 0-0 draw with Sevilla in the Champions League.

The Red Devils will undoubtedly be confident of getting the result they need in the second leg at Old Trafford next month to advance to the next round.

However, Mourinho received criticism for the lack of attacking quality that his side showed in Spain, as they registered just one shot on target in the game.

Nevertheless, he was particularly annoyed by questions about Sanchez, and whether or not he was effectively stunting his influence by making him do more defensive work and play within a rigid tactical system.

“I think you are all, or many of you, are in a new sport! In England, some guys say the wingers shouldn’t defend,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“The next time I see David Beckham I’m going to ask him: ‘David, when you were playing right wing at Manchester United, when the opposition left-back attacked, do you stay looking at the stands? Or do you come back with the guy?’ I’m going to ask David that.

“And everybody knows that I’m not big friends with Roy Keane or Paul Scholes, but I will ask them: ‘When your team lost the ball, did you drop back? Or did you stay walking on the pitch?’

“Because now it looks like all the good players have to play free, and when the team has the ball, which I think is such a stupid thing to say. When a team has the ball, you attack. When the team does not have the ball, you defend.”

In his defence, he’s got a point. It’s not something knew that attacking players don’t do defensive work, although perhaps he places a great emphasis on it.

Either way, as long as United get the results they need to progress and take steps closer to winning silverware, it’s not going to matter to Mourinho too much about what the critics say.