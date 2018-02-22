Agent informs Real Madrid ace that Manchester United star has agreed world-record transfer

Jorge Mendes seems to think David de Gea is set for Real Madrid

The Manchester United goalkeeper looks set to move for £70million

Mendes has told another of his clients James Rodriguez about the move

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea looks set for a €80million (£70m) transfer to Real Madrid, super-agent Jorge Mendes has supposedly told his client James Rodriguez.

The Spain international has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu, and actually came close to joining the club back in 2015 before the move fell through in somewhat bizarre fashion late on, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

De Gea could be a superb signing for Real if they pull it off, and Don Balon claim Mendes is confident it’s set to go through, with the player agreeing terms on a switch to the Spanish capital.

Still, while things are all agreed on De Gea’s side, there remains some negotiation to be done between the two clubs, with Don Balon suggesting it’s not yet clear how much the transfer will cost.

They claim it could be around €80m, which would be a world-record fee for a goalkeeper if it went through, though there remains the possibility of players from Madrid moving to United in return to get that fee down.

BBC Sport reported of Ederson becoming the most expensive ‘keeper in the world upon joining Manchester City last summer, though Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon still holds that record if it’s measured in euros.

This would change if De Gea moved for €80m, in what would undoubtedly be one of the biggest stories of the summer.