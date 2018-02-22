Barcelona consider transfer swoop for £120m Manchester United star after big decision by Jose Mourinho

Barcelona could join the running for the transfer of Manchester United’s Paul Pogba

Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to sell the France international

Pogba has also been linked as a £120million target for Real Madrid

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move to pounce for the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as it looks like Jose Mourinho plans to sell him.

The France international was left on the bench again against Sevilla in yesterday’s big game in the Champions League, and his future at Old Trafford looks increasingly in doubt after a poor run of form.

Pogba can’t seem to find a role for himself that works in Jose Mourinho’s side, with various recent reports suggesting there is friction between the pair.

The Sun have recently linked Pogba as a £120million transfer target for Real Madrid and Don Balon now claim Barcelona are also keeping an eye on his situation due to Mourinho coming to the decision to cash in on him.

The 24-year-old could undoubtedly shine in a more attack-minded side like Barcelona, and has all the technique and intelligence to his play to replace the likes of Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic in the middle of the park.

The Daily Record have claimed Pogba is not happy with the position he’s playing for United, and it seems likely he could get the chance to play in his preferred role at most other top clubs around Europe.

United fans will surely hope Mourinho sees sense before too long and makes this difficult relationship work as the Red Devils could end up regretting failing to get the best out of such a potentially world class player when they had the chance.