Jose Mourinho considering another controversial selection call for Manchester United vs Chelsea

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho could drop Paul Pogba against Chelsea

The France international has missed some recent games for United

Mourinho is considering the inclusion of Pogba again this weekend

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly weighing up again whether or not to start Paul Pogba in this weekend’s game against Chelsea.

The France international arrived at Old Trafford with the reputation as one of the best players in the world, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t lived up to that billing just yet.

Pogba’s role in the United side is now under more scrutiny than ever after seeing less playing time lately, and he was benched once again in favour of Scott McTominay in the Champions League trip to Sevilla in midweek.

According to the Daily Express, the Mourinho and Pogba row rumbles on as the 24-year-old feels victimised by his manager, who is weighing up dropping him yet again for this Sunday’s big game against the Blues at Old Trafford.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from United and missing games like this will surely only push him ever closer to the exit door as the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona could come calling.

Diario Gol have reported that his agent Mino Raiola has already contacted Barcelona about a transfer, while the Sun have linked him as a target for Real Madrid this summer.

United fans will no doubt be disappointed things haven’t worked out better with Pogba, though for this weekend their focus will surely be on Mourinho picking a team that can get three points against Chelsea.