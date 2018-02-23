Real Madrid face renewed competition for €222m superstar as club legend urges him to join

Real Madrid heavily linked with a swoop for €222m superstar

Despite only joining Paris Saint-Germain last summer, speculation remains rife over Neymar’s future with Real Madrid and Man Utd linked with a move.

The Brazilian international has adapted to life in the French capital well, scoring 29 goals and providing 17 assists in 29 games for the Parisian giants.

However, they’ll have to overcome a 3-1 deficit to Real Madrid in the Champions League to keep their hopes of triumphing in Europe alive, and ultimately that it why Neymar and PSG joined forces last summer in order to win the big prizes together.

According to Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express though, there remains plenty of discussion over his future as with PSG said to be open to letting him go if they recoup the €222m they spent on him, Real Madrid are in the hunt for his signature but it’s noted that Man Utd have expressed to his representatives that they could be willing to splash out too.

As a result, the reigning Spanish and European champions run the risk of missing out if they don’t act. Given that they’ve just signed Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window though, it’s debatable as to whether United really need to add another attacker along with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial at Old Trafford already.

Meanwhile, former Real Madrid midfielder and current youth team coach Guti has made his stance perfectly clear on the matter, as he hopes to see the Brazilian forward make the move back to Spain and take the next and only step up in his career.

“Hopefully, he’ll wear the shirt in future,” he told Cadena Ser, as reported by Goal.com. “If he wants to advance and to scale new heights, it’s only Real Madrid left for him.”

Given that they’ve won three Champions League trophies in the last four years and remain one of the biggest and most prestigious clubs in world football, it’s a fair comment from the club legend, but it remains to be seen whether or not Neymar heeds his advice.