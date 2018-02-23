Liverpool tipped to make summer transfer swoop for La Liga starlet after failed January exit

Liverpool linked with summer swoop for Dani Ceballos

Report claims January move was blocked by Real Madrid

However, Reds could choose to move again at the end of the season

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp ready to gamble on £35million Liverpool transfer, believes he can get misfiring star back to his best

Liverpool reportedly saw efforts to sign Dani Ceballos in January denied by Real Madrid, but a move to Anfield this summer could still materialise.

The 21-year-old has had a difficult time this season following on from his move from Real Betis last year, as he has struggled to establish himself in Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

While he’s made 17 appearances in all competitions this year, a closer look at his statistics will show that he has predominantly come on at the end of games as a substitute, barring heavy minutes in the Copa del Rey which Madrid are no longer in.

In turn, it will likely be a frustrating situation for the youngster who needs regular playing time to continue to develop his game, and according to the Metro, as per Chiringuito TV in their tweet below, it’s suggested that he could get an escape from the Bernabeu this summer.

The Spaniard was linked with a January exit but that didn’t happen, and so provided his situation doesn’t improve at Madrid between now and the end of the season, an exit would arguably suit all parties.

As a central midfielder, Ceballos is essentially going up against the likes of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the Spanish capital.

Unless he has patience to wait and bide his time as Modric in particular gets on in age, then rather than sitting at the Bernabeu cutting a frustrated figure, perhaps his best option is to seek a new challenge elsewhere.