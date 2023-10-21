Newcastle ready to offer €20 million for Real Madrid ace

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been a player for Real Madrid and he will be hoping to play more often in the coming months. It is evident that Carlo Ancelotti does not see him as a regular starter and a move away from Santiago Bernabeu would be ideal for the midfielder.

A report from Fichajes claims that Newcastle are prepared to provide him with an exit route in January. The Premier League club would be willing to offer €20 million for the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are prepared to accept that.

Newcastle are planning for contingencies if Sandro Tonali is banned for his involvement in an illegal batting scandal. They should look to invest in a quality central midfielder during the January transfer window and Ceballos would be a superb addition.

The 27-year-old will add creativity and control in the middle of the park. He has played in the Premier League before with Arsenal and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

The Spanish international will be desperate to prove his quality at the highest level and his determination to succeed will be an added bonus for Newcastle. The Magpies are competing in the UEFA Champions League and the opportunity to play regularly for them will be an attractive option for the Spaniard.