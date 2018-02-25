Arsenal legend brutally mocks Alexis Sanchez with observation during Manchester United vs Chelsea

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon mocked Alexis Sanchez in today’s game

The Chilean has struggled for Manchester United against Chelsea

Dixon says he bets Sanchez wishes he were still playing alongside Mesut Ozil

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon has brutally mocked Alexis Sanchez during today’s Premier League clash between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford.

The former Gunner took a dig at his former club’s old player, who left the Emirates Stadium in a shock transfer move to Old Trafford this January.

Things, however, have not really worked out yet for Sanchez at United, with the Chile international scoring just one goal in his first six appearances for the club, not including today’s first half.

Dixon, on co-commentary with NBC Sports today, noted that Sanchez hasn’t been given a lot of opportunities against Chelsea, and suggested he might still wish he were playing alongside his old Arsenal team-mate Mesut Ozil.

The pair struck up a fine partnership during their time together with the Gunners, but Sanchez has not enjoyed that same kind of service at United.

Dixon, with his ties to Arsenal, is clearly enjoying it, and took a moment to rub that in whilst on punditry duty for today’s Premier League clash.

‘I bet Alexis Sanchez wishes United would sign Mesut Ozil so someone would pass to him,’ Dixon said towards the end of the first half.

United went 1-0 down a goal from Willian but levelled things up through Romelu Lukaku, so it’s anyone’s guess which way this game will go in the second period.

Sanchez will hope he can finally have a more telling influence on a game for his new club in this must-win six-pointer against the Blues.