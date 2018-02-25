£133m Chelsea transfer target tells Real Madrid team-mate he’s leaving

Marco Asensio is reportedly planning on a transfer to Chelsea

The Spain international wants more playing time than Real Madrid are giving him

Asensio has supposedly told Isco he’s on his way out

Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio has reportedly told his team-mate Isco that he wants out of the club this summer, with a transfer to Chelsea looking on the cards.

Don Balon delivers this latest update, with the report stating Asensio wants to play more often than he has done at the Bernabeu for much of this season as he looks to establish himself as one of the stars of European football.

This follows various rumours involving Asensio in recent times, with another Don Balon report claiming Chelsea were ready to pay as much as £133million for him, while Don Balon have also linked him as being on Arsenal’s radar.

Asensio could be an ideal signing for Chelsea if they were to lose Eden Hazard, with the 22-year-old looking a similar style of player to the Belgian and one who could go on to enjoy a similar level of success at a top club.

Of course, Blues supporters would ideally love to see the pair lining up together at Stamford Bridge, but it remains to be seen how realistic that is at this moment in time.

Asensio, however, certainly seems keen on Chelsea and they on him, based on recent transfer speculation that doesn’t seem to be dying down.