Chelsea ready to cash in on world class duo as Manchester City and Real Madrid circle

Chelsea would rather not lose Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois for free

Manchester City and Real Madrid are among transfer suitors for the pair

Chelsea could be in trouble if they miss out on a Champions League place

READ MORE: Chelsea lead Manchester United in transfer battle for want-away goal machine

Chelsea are facing a difficult summer transfer window as doubts seem to grow over the future of star duo Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois.

The Blues’ defeat to Manchester United yesterday puts their top four hopes in further jeopardy, with Goal claiming that could be enough to turn Hazard’s head amid interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The report adds that Courtois has spoken about a potential transfer to Madrid and both players are yet to put pen to paper on new contracts at Stamford Bridge.

Losing both seems unthinkable for Chelsea right now, with Goal adding the club would likely struggle to replace the duo without Champions League football on offer next season and with Roman Abramovich generally running a tighter budget these days.

Goal claim Chelsea would not want to risk losing Hazard and Courtois on free transfers, so the implication is that they may be prepared to cash in on them as bigger clubs show an interest.

This is extremely worrying for Blues supporters, who will be amazed once again at their club’s staggering inconsistency just after such an impressive Premier League title victory last season.

Antonio Conte guided the west Londoners to their fifth Premier League triumph, but like in 2015/16 they have never looked like retaining their crown after a big dip in form.

World class names like Hazard and Courtois may no doubt feel they’d be better off elsewhere in pursuit of big trophies.