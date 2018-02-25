Chelsea lead Manchester United in transfer battle for want-away goal machine

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski

The Bayern Munich striker wants a move to the Premier League

Lewandowski would be a major upgrade on Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud

Chelsea are reportedly ahead of the likes of Manchester United, City and Liverpool in the race for Robert Lewandowski as the Bayern Munich star eyes a transfer to the Premier League this summer.

The prolific Poland international would be a world class addition for almost any top club, and this latest rumour will serve as a worrying sign for Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud regarding their futures at Stamford Bridge.

The Sun claim Chelsea will likely be front-runners for Lewandowski as he sets his sights on a move to England, with Blues manager Antonio Conte making it clear he doesn’t trust his current crop of strikers.

The Italian tactician left both Morata and Giroud on the bench against Barcelona in the Champions League, and there can be no question Lewandowski would be a major upgrade in that position.

Chelsea need a statement signing such as this to get back to their best after a disappointing 2017/18 campaign that looks more than likely to end trophyless.

Conte’s men have a mountain to climb in their second leg against Barca at the Nou Camp, having drawn 1-1 at home to give the visitors the away goal advantage.

A signing like Lewandowski could be just what’s needed to spark some life into the club and give them a better opportunity of winning major silverware next season.

The 29-year-old has been one of the most consistently lethal finishers in Europe for the last few years, scoring 242 goals in the last eight seasons in spells with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern.