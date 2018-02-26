Manchester United star discusses transfer offer to rejoin former club

Romelu Lukaku has discussed his summer transfer offer from Chelsea

The Belgian moved to Manchester United instead

Lukaku scored against Chelsea this weekend and says he has no regrets

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has discussed his decision to snub a transfer back to Chelsea in the summer and insists he has no regrets over the move.

The Belgium international had a spell with the Blues earlier in his career but failed to gain much regular first-team football at Stamford Bridge before going out on loan.

Lukaku first caught the eye in a spell with West Brom but was loaned out yet again after failing to do enough to get into Jose Mourinho’s side at the time.

Lukaku since became an even more complete centre-forward with Everton, whom he joined on an initial loan before moving there on a permanent deal.

The 24-year-old then had the chance to rejoin Chelsea in the summer, but told the Guardian he did not regret snubbing a second spell in west London after producing a fine individual performance against his old club in United’s 2-1 win yesterday.

With a goal and an assist against the champions, Lukaku showed his former employers what he can do and clearly feels justified in picking United over them last summer.

Asked if he had any regrets, he said: ‘No. When I make a choice it’s with my head and my heart.

‘I made the right choice for me. As you can see, I’m in a good situation. I’m with a manager and players who push me every day. The challenge is there to win and it’s something that I wanted.

‘I can still improve everything about my game. I’m 24 and I think I have a lot of years ahead of me before my prime so I’m never satisfied. I always want to improve and get better and it’s a nice challenge.’