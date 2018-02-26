Man Utd transfer news round-up: Red Devils ready to trigger £97m star’s release clause, Paul Pogba swap deal, £26m ace reveals United dream

Manchester United transfer gossip from around Europe rounded up in one place

Latest on Mauro Icardi, Paul Pogba and more Man Utd ins and outs

United look like having a busy summer ahead after a frustrating season

Manchester United got back to winning ways this weekend with a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Chelsea, but it’s clear Jose Mourinho still has work to do.

The Portuguese tactician will no doubt already have one eye on this summer’s transfer market, particularly with the ongoing speculation surrounding star midfielder Paul Pogba.

We’ve got the latest Man Utd transfer news here for you in one neat little round-up…

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay Mauro Icardi’s £97million release clause at Inter Milan, according to the Sun.

The Argentina international is also attracting interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain after scoring 18 goals in 22 Serie A matches this season.

Icardi could be an upgrade on Romelu Lukaku at Old Trafford and seems an ideal fit for the Premier League and Mourinho’s tactical set-up.

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sign a surprise player in a swap deal with Real Madrid for Paul Pogba.

Don Balon state that Mourinho is keen to land Raphael Varane as part of any deal for his unsettled star, who hasn’t been as much of a regular in recent games.

Varane could be a useful addition at the back after some unconvincing recent form from the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones in defence.

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has been quoted as saying he’d like to play for Manchester United, who’ve always been his favourite team.

These quotes come from the Daily Express, though it’s not clear if the Red Devils themselves are actually interested in the 21-year-old.

Football Italia previously stated he could be on his way to Roma for around £26million but this never came to be, with the Ivory Coast international still technically on loan at Milan from Atalanta.

Manchester United may face competition for the transfer of Nice midfielder Jean Seri from rivals Arsenal and Liverpool, according to the Sun.

The 26-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 and looks an ideal fit for Premier League football after his all-action displays in Nice’s midfield.

Seri could strengthen any of the sides mentioned above and looks a potential bargain as the Sun claim he has a £35million release clause in his contract.