Club chief confirms £61million bids for Manchester United transfer target

Manchester United have been linked with Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

The Serie A club have confirmed they turned down bids for him in the summer

Lazio have turned down around £61million for the 22-year-old

READ MORE: Man Utd ready to trigger £97m star’ release clause to beat Real Madrid to transfer

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has confirmed the club turned down bids for star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in last summer’s transfer window.

The 22-year-old is considered a huge talent after shining with some commanding midfield displays in Serie A in recent times, attracting rumoured interest from Manchester United.

The Daily Mirror recently linked Milinkovic-Savic as an £80million target for United this summer, with Jose Mourinho in need of new additions in the middle of the park ahead of Michael Carrick’s retirement and with Marouane Fellaini heading towards the end of his contract.

It is not clear if United have already made offers for the Serbia international, but Lazio chief Tare has confirmed they’ve turned down some offers from clubs for him in the past.

Discussing current interest in Milinkovic-Savic, Tare responded to links with Real Madrid, so it’s clear United could have a battle on their hands for one of Europe’s most exciting young players.

‘The rumours about Milinkovic-Savic to Real? We will not think about the market until the end of the season,’ Tare is quoted in Corriere dello Sport.

‘On Sergei I could not make evaluations, but 70 million is not enough, we have already rejected them this summer.

‘In any case, no signal has arrived from Real Madrid so far.’