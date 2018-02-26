Man Utd star wants ‘bit more respect’ after starring role in win over Chelsea

Man Utd secured a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, and a key figure in Jose Mourinho’s side believes he deserves more respect.

It was a crucial win for the Red Devils in the battle for a top four finish in the Premier League, and Romelu Lukaku finally delivered when it mattered having previously struggled against the top sides this season.

SEE MORE: Nemanja Matic finally reveals what was written on that note from Jose Mourinho during Manchester United’s win over Chelsea

The Belgian international scored the first goal before providing the assist for the winning goal scored by Jesse Lingard, but predominantly focusing in on his own goalscoring record, the 24-year-old has revealed that he expected a bit more respect for what he’s achieved thus far as opposed to the criticism that he receives.

“I started playing when I was 16. Year in, year out people expect 20 goals from me. I’ve been doing it for 10 years straight, so I think I’ve proved myself,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“You expect a bit more respect but it’s the situation we’re in. I don’t listen to it. I just want to improve and show the people what I can do on the pitch.”

As per BBC Sport, Man Utd splashed out £75m on the former Everton striker last summer, and he has responded with 22 goals in 40 appearances for Mourinho’s side so far this season.

Prior to this year, he bagged 20 or more goals in the last three campaigns.

Taken in a wider picture, it’s an impressive tally. Although he has had his dry spells, he has emerged as the top scorer at Old Trafford and it could be argued that he doesn’t get as much service as he should which makes his haul more impressive.

Nevertheless, he’s made it clear that the team winning is more important, and he’ll hope to play a key role in ensuring that United advance in both the FA Cup and Champions League while also pushing on and securing a top-four finish in the league too.