Nemanja Matic picks TWO Man Utd starlets who will ensure club is in SAFE hands

Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic believes that there are two young stars at the club who will go on to shine for the first team in the future in particular.

The 29-year-old will have trained alongside and come up against many top players throughout his career, and so he’ll know when he sees a talent.

According to the Serbian international, he believes that Angel Gomes and Tahith Chong have very promising futures ahead of them, as he has been left impressed with their application and quality in training it seems.

“They are good players,” Matic said in the United programme at the weekend, as per the Manchester Evening News. ‘They’re still very young but they show every time they train with us that Manchester United has a good future.

“I remember when I was young how important it was to train with the best players and I hope they will continue like this.”

Gomes, 17, was handed his Premier League debut last season and featured in the FA Cup last month as he continues to knock on the door for a place in Jose Mourinho’s squad moving forward.

As for Chong, he has impressed for the U23s side this season, with the 18-year-old bagging five goals and an assist in 11 appearances as he’ll potentially be another threat on the wings for the Red Devils in the years to come.

Matic has given his seal of approval, now it will be down to the young duo to prove their worth at Old Trafford and ensure that they make the step up to senior level on a consistent basis.