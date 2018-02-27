Daniel Sturridge injury nightmare goes on, fresh setback for West Brom loanee

Liverpool ace Daniel Sturridge suffers yet another injury blow

Forward currently on loan at West Brom until the end of the season

This could be massive setback for Baggies bid to avoid relegation

Daniel Sturridge would have joined West Bromwich Albion on loan from Liverpool in January with big hopes for the second half of the campaign.

Instead, the 28-year-old is struggling with the same problems that have blighted him for much of his career as he has been sidelined with an injury yet again.

Sturridge has managed just 17 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and with competition fierce at Liverpool, he opted to join the Baggies last month on a short-term loan deal.

After just four minutes in his third game for Alan Pardew’s side, he limped off with a problem away at Chelsea and The Mirror report that the hamstring injury suffered at Stamford Bridge could sideline him for a month.

That’s a massive blow for Sturridge in his bid to regain full fitness and form, and to potentially fight for a place in the England squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer.

However, it’s possibly a devastating setback for West Brom boss Alan Pardew, who would have hoped that the former Chelsea and Man City ace could fire his side away from relegation trouble as they remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table with just 20 points from their 28 games.

It’s not what Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will want to see either as ultimately he would surely prefer to see the loanee flourish and return in the summer to fight for a more prominent role next season having played regular football and proven his worth.

Instead, Sturridge’s confidence will continue to be eroded with these injuries problems and it remains to be seen if he is capable of overcoming them and playing a consistent role in the future.