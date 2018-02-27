£79m star warns Manchester United he’s tempted by Chelsea transfer after Luis Enrique request

Luis Enrique has requested the signing of Gareth Bale for Chelsea

Manchester United had also been in the running for the Real Madrid winger

Bale has warned United that Chelsea’s offer is superior for the moment

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has reportedly fired a transfer warning to suitors Manchester United after an offer came in for him from their Premier League rivals Chelsea.

According to Don Balon, the Wales international’s signing has been requested by potential next Chelsea manager Luis Enrique, leading to the Blues making the player a superior offer to that of United.

Both clubs could certainly do with a player of Bale’s quality after disappointing seasons in their own right, with Chelsea putting up a weak defence of their Premier League title and potentially slipping out of the top four.

United, meanwhile, have been criticised for their style of play due to lacking spark in attack under Jose Mourinho, particularly in away games against the rest of the big six.

The Red Devils signed Alexis Sanchez in January but he’s struggled to settle, so it’s little surprise to see they’ve been linked with a player of Bale’s calibre.

Marca recently claimed Real were prepared to sell Bale provided they received £79million for him this summer, and it looks like Chelsea are ahead of United in the running for his signature at the moment.

Don Balon claim Enrique is keen to work with him and that has led the former Tottenham man to warning Mourinho he’s tempted to take up an offer to move to Stamford Bridge.