Romelu Lukaku explains how he and Manchester United team-mate Jesse Lingard plotted Chelsea’s downfall

Romelu Lukaku on how he and Jesse Lingard combined for Manchester United’s winner

The Belgian set up team-mate Lingard for the winning goal against Chelsea

Lukaku says he and Lingard had a tactical chat beforehand that helped plan the goal

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has explained how he and Jesse Lingard had a tactical chat that helped plot Chelsea’s downfall in their Premier League clash at the weekend.

Lukaku set up Lingard to head in the winning goal against Chelsea at Old Trafford, with United running out 2-1 winners in an important fixture in the race for the top four.

Lukaku has had his critics this season after a somewhat stop-start campaign since his summer switch from Everton, but he played an instrumental role in Sunday’s big victory at Old Trafford.

The Belgium international showed he’s so much more than just a target man to lump it forward to, with his superb awareness and execution of the pass key to finding Lingard for the winning goal.

Lukaku also showed his tactical awareness afterwards as he explained how he and Lingard previously discussed moving positions in this way as a plan to find spaces between the Blues’ defenders.

‘I told him before the game that every time I go down the sides he needs to make sure he’s in the box because I will find him,’ Lukaku told MUTV, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

‘And he did well on the run and it was a great finish.

‘We realised between us that if we played a bit quicker between the lines we would create space for ourselves and that’s what we did, and I was happy with the goal.’

Clearly it worked a treat and United fans will be delighted to see this level of improvement from Lukaku.