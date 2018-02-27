Manchester United fan Usain Bolt announces he’s set to fulfil dream of playing at Old Trafford

Usain Bolt has announced he’s set to captain a World XI at Old Trafford

The Manchester United fan has always fancied himself as a footballer

Bolt will take on Robbie Williams and others in this year’s Soccer Aid

Manchester United fan Usain Bolt will get to fulfil his dream of playing at Old Trafford as he’s announced he’s set to captain a World XI in this year’s Soccer Aid.

The Jamaican teased on Twitter a few days ago that he’d signed for a football team, leading to talk of the former Olympic gold medallist embarking upon a professional career.

A huge United fan who’s previously spoken of planning to undergo trials with Borussia Dortmund, Bolt has made it clear in the past he fancies himself as a decent footballer.

In the video below he vows he’ll keep Robbie Williams and co. entertained as they prepare to face off at Old Trafford on 10 June.

Excited to announce that I will be playing in @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk 2018 at Old Trafford on Sunday 10th June. Make sure you’re ready @robbiewilliams! ??? pic.twitter.com/t2sDB1iLP8 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) February 27, 2018

It’ll be intriguing to see Bolt in action, with the 31-year-old’s tremendous pace bound to make him a valuable asset to his side.

‘It’s my dream to make it as a professional footballer. To play against some of football’s biggest legends is going to be remarkable,’ Bolt is quoted on BBC Sport.

Soccer Aid is a great cause that has raised £24million for children in poverty since 2006 when it was launched.

A big name like Bolt playing his part is certainly a huge attraction as many are sure to tune in for this match when it does air in the summer.