Usain Bolt names the Man United star who could beat him in a race

Retired sprinter Usain Bolt has stated that a certain Man United star could beat him in a race as he is quick out of the blocks.

Bolt is regarded as the fastest man to ever live and holds multiple records over 100 and 200-metre distances. Aside from his love of sprinting, the Jamaican is a big fan of football and has a strong connection with Manchester United.

The 36-year-old has a close bond with the United players and regularly turns up at the club’s training complex at Carrington to catch up.

Bolt is taking part in Soccer Aid on Sunday, where England will face a World XI at Old Trafford, and ahead of that game, the sprinter named the football that could beat him in a race.

Speaking to Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent on talkSPORT Drive, Bolt said that Man United’s Marcus Rashford could beat him in a race, but only over 20 yards.

On talkSPORT, Bent asked him: “I read an article where you said that Rashford could beat you over 20 yards, is that correct?”

To which Bolt replied: “Yeah! Rashford is quick out the blocks, that is what he does.

“He has that burst of speed but after that, I told him, you could probably get me in 20 [yards]. But after that, it is over!”