Liverpool favourites to beat Manchester United to transfer of ideal Emre Can replacement

Liverpool are priced ahead of Manchester United in the race for Jorginho

The Italy international has shone for Napoli this season

Liverpool could do with a signing in midfield as Emre Can nears the end of his contract

Liverpool are currently ahead of Manchester United with the bookies as favourites to seal the transfer of Napoli midfielder Jorginho this summer.

The Reds look in need of strengthening in midfield ahead of next season, with Emre Can nearing the end of his contract and attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid, according to Don Balon.

Jorginho has shone in Serie A this season and looks ideal to come in and play that Can role for Liverpool, though Rai Sport recently linked him as being set for talks over a move to Manchester United.

However, according to the Daily Star, Ladbrokes have Liverpool alongside Juventus as 5/2 favourites for the Brazilian-born Italy international, which could be good news for Reds fans.

It remains to be seen how well-connected the bookies are on this particular transfer saga, but they can often be a good indication of how a deal is shaping out.

Liverpool don’t look far off competing for the Premier League title after a fine season this term that has just been let down by the occasional poor performance and defensive mishap.

It may only take one or two top quality signings more to get the Merseyside giants back to their best and Jorginho seems an ideal buy to boost their hopes next season.