€100m Barcelona target ready to accept key concession as part of move

As evidenced by his four goals against Leganes on Wednesday night, Atletico Madrid star and rumoured Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann is world class.

The 26-year-old has 20 goals in 33 appearances so far this season, while his goal haul in midweek made him only the third Atleti player to score 100 goals in the 21st century, along with Sergio Aguero and Fernando Torres, as per the tweet below.

It’s safe to say that he has established himself as one of the top players in Europe, but while he may be the focus of attention in his current surroundings, it may not be the same situation were he to complete a switch to the Nou Camp this summer.

Don Balón, as re-reported by The Express, reiterate the heavy speculation of a move to Barcelona and his €100m release clause. However, it’s now added that he is willing to accept a lesser role at Barca behind Lionel Messi to make it work.

In truth, it will be needed. Ernesto Valverde will have a difficult time rotating and finding a balance with Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Griezmann all vying for places if the French international does indeed join, but it will be Messi who remains the star man in the team given what he has done and continues to do for the club week in and week out.

As a result, should Griezmann be willing to make such a sacrifice, then it would be beneficial for all concerned. It could allow Valverde to find the right balance in the side, whether that’s with all of his stars in the line-up at the same time in an ultra attacking XI, or perhaps rotating and ensuring that they compete on various fronts.

Nevertheless, Griezmann has yet to secure a deal with the Catalan giants, and so firstly it remains to be seen what happens in the summer when the transfer window opens for business.

What this report does do though is raise positivity that he could co-exist with the iconic figures already at Barcelona.