Champions League giants ready to sell £53million star to Liverpool after transfer approach

Liverpool could be in with a chance of signing James Rodriguez

Bayern Munich are weighing up selling the player even if they sign him permanently

Rodriguez is on loan at Bayern from Real Madrid but Liverpool have asked about him

Liverpool could be in with a chance of sealing the transfer of James Rodriguez after surprise latest transfer rumours emerging from sources in Spain.

The Reds have been linked with the Colombia international in the past, and it seems Bayern could be prepared to sell him at a profit even if they do decide to take up the option to make his loan from Real Madrid permanent, according to Don Balon.

Rodriguez could be an ideal purchase for the Reds as they look to replace Philippe Coutinho following his January departure to Barcelona, with some more depth surely needed in that attacking midfield department.

Despite struggling at Real Madrid, Rodriguez has improved since moving on loan to Bayern this season, picking up four goals and seven assists in all competitions and showing flashes of his old brilliance.

According to Don Balon, Bayern have the option of signing him permanently for just £37m, but would then consider selling him if they could make a profit, with an asking price of around £53m.

This seems sensible business by the Bundesliga giants if they can pull it off, and Liverpool could be the ones who stand to benefit after showing an interest, according to Don Balon.

A previous report from Don Balon already stated Jurgen Klopp had been in touch about bringing the 26-year-old playmaker to Anfield.