Video: Jurgen Klopp has everyone in stitches as he learns English slang in Liverpool press conference

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp picked up some new English vocabulary in his press conference on Friday as he tried to explain why two players would be absent.

The Reds host Newcastle United at Anfield on Saturday evening, and Klopp was informing the media that neither Ben Woodburn and Georginio Wijnaldum looked like featuring given that they had been ill for over a week.

However, as he was trying to explain what the exact issue was, he was given a helping hand by reporters in getting to grips with how best to address having diarrhoea.

It’s not really something you want to delve into too much detail with, but the German tactician was delighted to come away with some new slang as he was informed that it’s often referred to as having ‘the runs’.

Naturally, the charismatic boss had everyone in the room laughing as he just has a way of making people laugh, and the Liverpool fans commenting on Twitter below also evidently found the funny side of it.

Well played Jurgen, we learn something new everyday. Now with the fun and games over, he’ll be fully focused on ensuring that his side have no slip-up this weekend in the ongoing race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

