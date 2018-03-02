Video: Jurgen Klopp has everyone in stitches as he learns English slang in Liverpool press conference

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp picked up some new English vocabulary in his press conference on Friday as he tried to explain why two players would be absent.

The Reds host Newcastle United at Anfield on Saturday evening, and Klopp was informing the media that neither Ben Woodburn and Georginio Wijnaldum looked like featuring given that they had been ill for over a week.

However, as he was trying to explain what the exact issue was, he was given a helping hand by reporters in getting to grips with how best to address having diarrhoea.

It’s not really something you want to delve into too much detail with, but the German tactician was delighted to come away with some new slang as he was informed that it’s often referred to as having ‘the runs’.

Naturally, the charismatic boss had everyone in the room laughing as he just has a way of making people laugh, and the Liverpool fans commenting on Twitter below also evidently found the funny side of it.

Well played Jurgen, we learn something new everyday. Now with the fun and games over, he’ll be fully focused on ensuring that his side have no slip-up this weekend in the ongoing race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

? Klopp learns about “the runs”! pic.twitter.com/qYuyZQTo96 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) March 2, 2018

Jurgen Klopp not arsed being nominated for manager of the month. What made him chuckle when he was told not o use the word diarrhoea he asked what should he say was told The Runs his reaction was class. pic.twitter.com/IAVXf9oDMo — Andyk65 (@Ak65Andy) March 2, 2018

Klopp said Gini and Ben have the runs ahaha didn’t understand why it was embarrassing ? — _ (@bobbbyfirmino) March 2, 2018

Diharrhea, otherwise known as the runs in English. Klopp learning the queens language in the press conference. #lfc #culture #whatnottosay — Robban (@Baktusbror) March 2, 2018

Klopp saying you have the runs is one the funniest things I’ve seen at a press conference — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) March 2, 2018